Prudent Growth Partners buys Florida shopping mall Wells Landing

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Shoppes at Wells Landing, a shopping mall based in Orange Park, Florida. The purchase price was $3.2 million.

Built in 1985, Shoppes at Wells Landing’s retail tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, Belk, Petsmart and Home Depot.

“We’re excited about the Shoppes at Wells Landing and our first purchase in Florida. We look forward to the performance of this property, given its location and proximity to Downtown Jacksonville”, said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, in a statement. “It is another strong acquisition for our investors and a great addition to our portfolio.”

Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Prudent Growth focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions.