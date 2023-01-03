Prudent Growth Partners buys Georgia shopping mall River Pointe Commons

Dallas, Georgia is an Atlanta suburb

The mall was built in two stages, in 2006 and 2016, respectively

Prudent Growth Partners is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired River Pointe Commons, a shopping mall based in Dallas, Georgia. The purchase was for $4.85 million.

Dallas, Georgia is an Atlanta suburb.

The mall was built in two stages, in 2006 and 2016, respectively.

“We are thrilled about purchasing River Pointe Commons and gaining another property in Georgia. It has an encouraging occupancy rate and is in an excellent location,” said Tom Hahn, president of Prudent Growth Partners in a statement. “We believe this is another good opportunity for our investors and a nice addition to our portfolio.”

A real estate investment firm, Prudent Growth Partners is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.