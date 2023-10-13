Prudent Growth Partners buys Mississippi shopping mall Indian River

- Built in 2004, the property is part of Lakeview Village, a 150-acre master-planned, mixed-use retail development project
- Based in Chapel Hills, North Carolina, Prudent Growth Partners focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions
Prudent Growth Partners has completed its acquisition of Indian River, a shopping mall in D’Iberville, Mississippi. The purchase price was $7.6 million.
“We are excited about the Indian River Shopping Center and another acquisition in Mississippi,’ said said Tom Hahn, president of Prudent Growth Partners in a statement. “Given its Wal-Mart and Lowe’s shadow position and location within an active business district, we are confident about this center’s performance going forward. It is a great purchase for our investors and a nice addition to our portfolio.”
