Prudent Growth Partners buys North Carolina shopping mall Shoppes at Hickory

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Shoppes at Hickory, a shopping mall in Hickory, North Carolina. The purchase price is $3.4 million.

The mall was built in 2008.

“We’re thrilled about the Shoppes at Hickory and another acquisition in North Carolina,” ,” said Tom Hahn, president of Prudent Growth Partners in a statement. “We look forward to this center’s performance, given its favorable location within the western portion of the state. It is a formidable acquisition for our investors and a great add to our portfolio.”

Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Prudent Growth Partners invests in real estate.

Founded in 2015, Prudent targets retail and smaller multi-family properties in the southeast region.