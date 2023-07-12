Prudent Growth Partners buys St. Louis shopping mall Tori Pines Plaza

Tori Pines Plaza was built in 2003

Based in Chapel Hill, Prudent invests in real estate

Founded in 2015, Prudent targets retail and smaller multi-family properties in the southeast region

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Tori Pines Plaza, a shopping mall in St. Louis, Missouri. The purchase price was for $3.9 million.

“We’re excited about Tori Pines Plaza and our first acquisition in Missouri. We look forward to the performance of this center, given its location and surrounding community. It is another strong acquisition for our investors and a great addition to our portfolio.” said Tom Hahn, president of Prudent Growth Partners.

