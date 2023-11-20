Prudent Growth Partners buys Tulsa shopping mall South Memorial Plaza

Built in 2006, South Memorial is shadow-anchored by a Walmart and is currently 87 percent

The mall’s other tenants include Costco, Lowe’s, and Home Goods

Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Prudent Growth Partners focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired South Memorial Plaza, a Tulsa-based shopping mall.

The purchase price was $6.1 million.

Built in 2006, South Memorial is shadow-anchored by a Walmart and is currently 87 percent.

“We’re thrilled about the South Memorial Plaza and our first purchase in Oklahoma. We look forward to the performance of this property, given its great location and proximity within Tulsa.” Tom Hahn, a president of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC in a statement.

The mall’s other tenants include Costco, Lowe’s, and Home Goods.

Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Prudent Growth Partners focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions.