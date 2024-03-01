Prudent Growth Partners sells industrial building Indeneer for $4.1m

Prudent purchased the property in October 2020 for $2.85 million

Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Prudent Growth focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions

Prudent Growth Partners has sold Indeneer, a North Carolina-based industrial building, for $4.1 million. The buyer was unidentified.

“We are very happy with the disposition of Indeneer. The buildings were extremely well-maintained during our ownership and that gave us this opportunity to sell and yield another solid return for our investors,” said Thomas Hahn, president of Prudent Growth in a statement.

