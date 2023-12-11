PSG and Silversmith-backed Formstack acquires forms provider Formsite

Formstack’s clients include Advent Health, Virgin Galactic, and Netflix

Based in Boston, PSG was founded in 2014

Silversmith targets the SaaS, information services, healthcare information technology, and services sectors

Formstack, which is backed by PSG and Silversmith Capital Partners, has acquired Formsite, a Chicago-based forms provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Formstack is a workplace productivity platform.

Formstack’s clients include Advent Health, Virgin Galactic, and Netflix.

“We’re incredibly excited about the value this acquisition will deliver to Formsite customers,” said Randy Vroman, CEO of Formsite in a statement. “Formstack has built an incredible suite of workflow automation tools that will allow our customers to put their data to work in new and interesting ways. Our customers can expect the same great product experience and responsive customer service they have come to expect from Formsite and will experience complete continuity with no disruption to their current data capture solutions.”

Formsite was founded in 1998.

Based in Boston, PSG was founded in 2014.

Silversmith targets the SaaS, information services, healthcare information technology, and services sectors.