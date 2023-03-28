PSG-backed DoseSpot buys e-prescribing platform TreatRx from Bravado Health

Dedham, Massachusetts-based DoseSpot is a provider of ePrescription software for clinicians to write and transmit prescriptions for pharmacies electronically.

DoseSpot, which is backed by PSG, has acquired TreatRx, an e-prescribing platform, from Bravado Health. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Together, TreatRx and DoseSpot will offer an enhanced, comprehensive solution to healthcare providers that will help them better serve patient needs,” said Bill Skarinka, managing director at PSG, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the full integration of these solutions and are excited about the opportunity to further advance DoseSpot’s position in the market.”

DoseSpot was founded in 2009.

PSG invests in software and technology-enabled services companies. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv.