PSG-backed Traliant buys online compliance training provider Clear Law Institute

Traliant, which is backed by PSG, has acquired Arlington, Virginia-based Clear Law Institute, a provider of online compliance training. No financial terms were disclosed.

Traliant is a provider of online compliance training solutions.

PSG invested in Traliant in January 2021.

“This acquisition is a great opportunity for PSG to partner with what we believe is another rapidly growing, leading provider of high-quality online compliance training solutions,” said Chris Andrews, a principal at PSG and member of Traliant’s board of directors in a statement. “In our view, Clear Law Institute’s strong suite of compliance solutions will further expand Traliant’s offering and enable both companies to better serve their customers.”

Vista Point Advisors, a San Francisco-based boutique investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Clear Law Institute.

PSG invests in software and technology-enabled services companies. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv.