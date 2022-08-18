PSG-backed Virtual Job Shadow and Nepris merge to form college resources platform Pathful

Pathful is unveiling Pathful Planner, which allows school counselors and administrators to develop individualized graduation plans for students

Founded in 2014, PSG invests in software and technology-enabled services companies

PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv

PSG portfolio companies Virtual Job Shadow and Nepris have merged to form Plano, Texas-based Pathful, provider of college and career readiness resources for educators and their students. No financial terms were disclosed.

“PSG looks to partner with founders and CEOs that we believe are motivated to accelerate growth and product adoption within large markets,” said Tom Reardon, a managing director at PSG, in a statement. “We are excited to have found an opportunity to work with Jennie, who has shown herself as an innovator within EdTech, to bring together two industry-leading products and create a single platform for college and career readiness.”

For back-to-school 2022, Pathful also introduces a new product, Pathful Planner, which allows school counselors and administrators to develop individualized graduation plans for students (grades 6-12) to help guide their education, career, and employment goals while meeting graduation requirements across the district.

