PSG taps Cenanovic from Ontario Teachers’ as managing director

In addition, Cenanovic will lead underwriting for PSG’s encore strategy, which is primarily focused on making investments in select PSG portfolio companies upon their complete or partial exit from PSG’s funds in order to support their growth for a longer period.

At Ontario Teachers’, he led the pension’s investments in the technology, media and telecom, financial services and healthcare sectors. At the organization since 2009, Cenanovic was deeply involved in several significant transactions, including Ascend Learning, which he worked on with Wilde and Bill Aliber of PSG.

“Having worked closely with Bo, I’m confident his skillset and founder-first perspective will be a great asset to our team,” commented Bill Aliber, a managing director at PSG, in a statement. “Toronto is a key economic and software hub in North America, and we believe Bo is well-equipped to expand PSG’s presence and network in the region as we continue to target our growth goals.”

Founded in 2014, PSG has grown to a team of over 185 employees across offices, including more than 85 investment professionals, over 35 portfolio operations professionals and more than 45 business operations personnel. In 2021, the firm closed its fifth North American fund at $4.5 billion in third-party limited partner commitments, bringing its total capital raised to over $10 billion.

