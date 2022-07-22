PSP Investments appoints Deborah Orida as president and CEO

Orida will succeed Neil Cunningham, who will become vice chair and special advisor to the president and CEO and support the transition until his retirement

Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board has named Deborah K. Orida as president and CEO. Her appointment becomes effective September 1, 2022.

She will succeed Neil Cunningham, who will become vice chair and special advisor to the president and CEO and support the transition process until his retirement, effective March 31, 2023.

Most recently, Orida was senior managing director, global head of real assets and chief sustainability officer at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

“PSP Investments’ strong financial performance demonstrates the organization is well positioned for an effective leadership transition,” said Martin J. Glynn, chair of the board at PSP Investments, in a statement. “In making this decision, the Board unanimously agrees that Ms. Orida is ideally qualified to lead PSP Investments forward into its next phase of growth and strategic evolution. On behalf of my colleagues on the Board of Directors and all PSP Investments employees, I would also like to thank Neil Cunningham for his immense contribution and for ensuring a smooth and nimble transition process.”

PSP Investments posted a 10.9% return in fiscal year 2022 as net assets under management grew by 12.7% to C$230.5 billion. Earlier this year, the pension system launched its inaugural climate strategy with targets to guide climate action and emissions reductions.

Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force.