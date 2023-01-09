PSP Investments promotes Duff and Marc to SVP roles

Duff joined PSP Investments in September 2016 while Marc came on board in August 2015.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board has named Oliver Duff as senior vice president, global head of credit investments and Simon Marc as senior vice president, global head of private equity and strategic partners.

“These appointments recognize Oliver’s and Simon’s leadership impact across the organization and leverage their deep expertise, long-term experience and global insight as we continue to achieve our strategic objectives, deliver our mandate and generate returns for contributors and beneficiaries,” said PSP Investments President and CEO Deborah K. Orida, in a statement. “As a mature organization that has successfully navigated past market volatility and complex economic cycles, PSP Investments has a track record for strong financial performance and relies on a highly capable and experienced leadership team at global and regional level.”

Duff joined PSP Investments in September 2016 as managing director, private debt. Prior to joining PSP Investments, he was global head of leveraged finance and European head of capital financing at HSBC Bank PLC. Duff has previously held roles as head of loan syndicate at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs and started his leverage finance career with Bankers Trust in London.

Marc joined PSP Investments in August 2015 as managing director, private equity. Prior to joining PSP Investments, Marc served as principal at Permira and Apax Partners.

PSP Investments has C$230.5 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2022. It is headquartered in Ottawa.