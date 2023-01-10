QHP Capital invests in hub services platform COPILOT

First Analysis Securities Corp. acted as financial advisor to COPILOT.

QHP Capital has made an investment in Maitland, Florida-based COPILOT, a hub servies platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2010, COPILOT has helped healthcare providers and patients access customized healthcare solutions for quicker access to therapy through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

“Fast and efficient reimbursement support services are critical in the growing specialty drug market to help patients get access to much needed treatments,” said Michael Sorensen, a partner at QHP Capital in a statement. “COPILOT fits perfectly with QHP’s investment focus of providing strategic capital to firms capable of scaling to meet the needs of the industry. We look forward to supporting the COPILOT team as they continue to innovate and expand in the hub services market.”

