QPE-backed FutureDeluxe makes follow-on investment in Tendril

Post the investment, the two firms will come together under a new group Forever.

Post the investment, the two companies will come under the group name Forever

Queen’s Private Equity is a private equity firm headquartered in London



Last year, QPE supported the management buyout of FutureDeluxe

FutureDeluxe, a British digital creative studio backed by Queen’s Park Equity (QPE), has completed a follow-on investment in Tendril, a creative studio that uses design, animation and technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tendril, headquartered in Toronto and with a studio in Sao Paolo, Brazil, creates digital assets for global brands. The company will expand its client offering with locations in UK, US, Canada, Brazil, And Australia.

Post the investment, the two businesses will come under the group name Forever. The merged group will continue to operate at the premium segment of the market and will look to capitalize on this position.

Kate Bate, former CEO of Tendril, is now the COO of the merged company.

“This investment expands the group’s geographic footprint, adds to the already high-quality client base, and brings together two exceptionally talented creative and management teams,” said Jose Rodriguez, co-managing partner at QPE, in a statement.

Based in London, QPE is a private equity firm that invests in businesses operating in education, healthcare and pharma, and technology sectors. In February 2022, the firm supported the management buyout of FutureDeluxe.

Osborne Clarke (legal) and James Cowper Kreston (financial and tax) served as advisors to QPE.