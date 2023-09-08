Quad-C-backed Legacy Food Group acquires four foodservice distributors

Legacy Food Group is a new holding company created to acquire regional independent foodservice distributors that will become operating divisions of a new firm.

Steve Push serves as CEO of Legacy Food Group

Existing owners of new partner companies will retain an ownership interest in Legacy Food Group

Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C invests in the middle market

Legacy Food Group, which is backed by Quad-C Management Inc, has acquired four foodservice distributors: Keck’s Food Service, Inc, M&V Provisions Co, Thomsen Foodservice, Inc and Legacy Foodservice Alliance. No financial terms were disclosed.

Existing owners of new partner companies will retain an ownership interest in Legacy Food Group. Each operating division will retain its current name and management team and will operate with autonomy in the local market as an owned subsidiary of Legacy Food Group. All associates will remain in place.

“During Quad-C’s 30 plus year history, a key focus of our firm has been investing alongside successful owner operators and family business owners to help their companies grow and take them to the next level,” said Michael Brooks, a partner at Quad-C in a statement. “We have been active investors in distribution across a range of industries and have been specifically pursuing the highly attractive foodservice sector for the last several years in partnership with Steve Push.”

Founded in 1984, Keck’s Food Service Inc., located in Millerton, Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1949, M&V Provisions Co., located in Ridgewood, New York.

Founded in 1951, Thomsen Foodservice, Inc., located in East Providence, Rhode Island.

Founded in 2009, Legacy Foodservice Alliance, located in Richmond, Virginia.

Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C invests in the middle market. Quad-C has invested more than $4.4 billion of capital in 83 platform companies.