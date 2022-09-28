Quad-C recaps advisor Synoptek

Moving forward, Sverica plans to remain a minority stakeholder in Synoptek

Quad-C Management has recapitalized Synoptek, a business and digital transformation advisory and consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Synoptek’s former private equity partner Sverica Capital Management invested in the company in 2015 and has plans to remain a minority stakeholder moving forward. Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor to both Synoptek and Sverica.

“We are honored to partner with Tim Britt and his team at Synoptek who have done a remarkable job scaling the business over the past few years,” said Jack Walker, a partner at Quad-C, in a statement. “This platform is ideally positioned to capitalize on the continued digital transformation of the economy, and we look forward to working closely with the team to drive outsized growth for the company and deliver even better outcomes for their clients.”

Founded in 1989, Quad-C is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia. Quad-C is a mid-market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, healthcare, industrial, specialty distribution, food & beverage and consumer products, and transportation/logistics companies.

Sverica Capital Management has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds.