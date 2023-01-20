Quad-C to buy precision optics company QED

Entegris is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries

Quad-C Management Inc has agreed to acquire QED Technologies International, a precision optics company. The seller is Entegris. No financial terms were disclosed.

Entegris is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries.

“QED is a leader in precision optics finishing equipment, products and services, providing the most precise technologies to manufacturers in semiconductor, aerospace & defense markets,” said Tom Hickey, a partner at Quad-C, said in a statement. “Quad-C and our industrial tech practice are thrilled to partner with QED and its strong management team in order to execute on our shared growth strategy.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C invests in middle-market companies. Targeted sectors include business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. Quad-C has invested over $4 billion of capital in 80 platform companies.