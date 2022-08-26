Quad Partners-backed The Gardner School acquires The Compass School

The Gardner School is an academically focused childcare provider with twenty-four schools in seven states.

The acquisition includes all seven locations of The Compass School in Naperville, Illinois; Warrenville, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; Powell, Ohio; Ashburn, Virginia; and Manassas, Virginia

The Gardner School was founded in 2004

Quad Partners invests in education companies

The Gardner School, which is backed by Quad Partners, has acquired The Compass School, a Cincinnati-based childcare provider serving families in Illinois, Virginia, and Ohio. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Gardner School is an academically focused childcare provider with twenty-four schools in seven states.

Daniel Neuwirth, co-founder and managing partner of Quad Partners, said, “Martin and his team at The Compass School have created a remarkable legacy in their communities. We aim to honor and preserve all they have built and hope to provide more families access to such high-quality early childhood education.”

The acquisition includes all seven locations of The Compass School in Naperville, Illinois; Warrenville, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; Powell, Ohio; Ashburn, Virginia; and Manassas, Virginia.

The Gardner School serves students ages six weeks through five years old with a unique learning atmosphere incorporating a careful blend of traditional and Montessori learning styles.

The Gardner School was founded in 2004. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, The Gardner School has schools located in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Quad Partners invests in education companies. Founded in 2000 by Lincoln Frank and Daniel Neuwirth, Quad has invested in more than 60 education companies, either as platforms or add-on acquisitions.