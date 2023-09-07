Quantum Capital Group to sell renewable energy platform ConnectGen to Repsol for $768m

The deal is expected to be closed before the end of the year.

Quantum Capital Group has agreed to sell Houston-based ConnectGen, a renewable energy platform, to Repsol for $768 million.

Current ConnectGen employees, including senior management, will join the Repsol Renewables’ team.

On the deal, Wil VanLoh, founder & CEO of Quantum, said in a statement, “Quantum is committed to driving forward the energy transition by building best-in-class platforms in the renewable energy and climate tech space. It has been a privilege to work alongside Caton Fenz (ConnectGen CEO) and the entire ConnectGen team to build one of North America’s leading renewable energy development platforms.”

Guggenheim Securities LLC served as financial advisor and Baker Botts LLP served as legal counsel to Repsol. Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Nomura Securities International Inc served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Quantum, 547 Energy and ConnectGen.

Based in Madrid, Repsol is a global multi-energy company.

Based in Houston, Quantum is focused on the energy industry. The private equity firm was founded in 1998.