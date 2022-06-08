Rainier Partners leverages boom in pet ownership, backs retailer

The retailer was founded in 1980 by Michael Levy and Mark Witriol

This is the first outside investment

Rainier will look to expand Pet Food Express in stores and online

Rainier Partners, a Seattle-based, lower-middle-market private equity firm, has invested in Pet Food Express, a retail chain that sells “healthy” pet foods, goods, and services, for undisclosed terms.

“We wanted a partner that truly understood our mission and our work in the pet community. We were extremely fortunate to find a cultural match with the team at Rainier; we could not be more excited for what the company will accomplish with Rainier’s support.” Said Michael Levy, PFE’s Founder and CEO.

“Not only does PFE align with Rainier’s investment focus in the consumer services sector, but the company’s commitment to doing what’s best for pets and their potential for growth elevate this partnership into something truly exciting for everyone involved.” Added Rainier Co-Founder and Managing Partner Alex Rolfe.

PFE is a committed partner to more than 300 non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations, providing them every year with much-needed aid through fundraising, product donations, help recruiting and retaining volunteers, and adoption support.