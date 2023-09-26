Rangeland, EnCap Flatrock to sell Rangeland Midstream Canada

Rangeland Midstream Canada is the owner of the Marten Hills Pipeline in northern Alberta.

The buyer, Kingston Midstream, is a subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons

Rangeland Energy develops, acquires and operates midstream infrastructure for crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and other petroleum products

EnCap Flatrock Midstream invested $300 million in the company in 2022

Rangeland Energy and EnCap Flatrock Midstream have agreed to sell Rangeland Midstream Canada, Rangeland Energy’s Calgary-based midstream services division, to Kingston Midstream Alberta.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Rangeland Midstream Canada is the owner of the Marten Hills Pipeline, located in the Clearwater conventional heavy oil play in northern Alberta. The company’s field employees and Athabasca office will remain with the business and become part of Kingston.

Kingston Midstream is a subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons. Based in Calgary, the company provides energy transportation and related services to the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.

With headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, Rangeland Energy develops, acquires and operates midstream infrastructure for crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and other petroleum products.

EnCap Flatrock Midstream invested $300 million in Rangeland in 2022.

“This is our third successful realization with Rangeland and our first in Canada,” said Morriss Hurt, managing partner and COO, EnCap Flatrock, in a statement.

EnCap Flatrock Midstream was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments and Flatrock Energy Advisors. Based in San Antonio, Texas, it provides growth capital to management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America.