RC Capital invests in James River Cardiology to form AlignedCardio

RC Capital has made an investment in James River Cardiology to form Aligned Cardiovascular Partners, a Colonial Heights, Virginia-based partner and support services network for cardiovascular physician practices. No financial terms were disclosed.

Rob Jardeleza will join AlignedCardio as CEO.

Founded by Dr. Mitesh Amin, James River Cardiology is a provider of cardiovascular care sector across the greater Richmond, Virginia market.

Rob Heimann and Vitaly Goldfeder from RC Capital will join the AlignedCardio Board of Directors in conjunction with the growth investment.

“We believe that AlignedCardio’s innovative approach will enable our partner clinicians to deliver the highest-quality cardiovascular care to the Richmond community and beyond,” said Heimann, managing partner at RCC in a statement.

RCC is a healthcare-focused growth equity firm.