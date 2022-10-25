RC Capital recaps Cognitive Research Corporation

Founders Dr. Tom Hochadel and Dr. Gary Kay, along with newly appointed CEO of CRC C.G. Gillooly, will retain a significant ownership position in the company

McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to RCC and Wyrick, Robbins, Yates, and Ponton LLP provided legal counsel to CRC

RC Capital invests in healthcare

RC Capital has closed a growth recapitalization of Cognitive Research Corporation, a St. Petersburg, Florida-based, a contract research organization focused on the central nervous system sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction enables CRC to accelerate its business development efforts and expand its services.

Founders Dr. Tom Hochadel and Dr. Gary Kay, along with newly appointed CEO of CRC C.G. Gillooly, will retain a significant ownership position in the company.

CRC was founded in 2006.

“RC Capital seeks to partner with founders and management teams of high-growth companies like CRC that deliver enduring value to the life science and healthcare industries, and ultimately, better health outcomes for patients,” says Rob Heimann, a managing partner at RC Capital, in a statement. “With a 17-year operating history, hundreds of trials managed across 30+ indications, and dozens of NDA submissions in the CNS field, Tom Hochadel, Gary Kay and the CRC team have developed rare and important domain experience in successfully executing clinical trials for pharma sponsors who are endeavoring to bring novel CNS products to market. We look forward to working with Chip and the entire CRC team in their next phase of growth.”

RC Capital’s Rob Heimann and Patrick Dunnigan will join CRC’s board of directors. Additionally, CRC appointed Jeff Williams as executive chairman of the board.

McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to RCC and Wyrick, Robbins, Yates, and Ponton LLP provided legal counsel to CRC.

RC Capital invests in healthcare.