Recreational Realty forms JV with Centerbridge and WOJO

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recreational Realty LLC (“Company”), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, announced a joint venture of the Company led by funds affiliated with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”), and entities affiliated with WOJO Capital Partners, LLC (“WOJO”).

Recreational Realty is the first institutional grade specialized storage company focused on serving the growing storage needs for recreational and marine vehicles. “Over the past several years, we have seen a steadily increasing growth trend, accelerated by the COVID pandemic and the acceptance of a permanent ‘work from anywhere’ lifestyle, which has led to record breaking RV and boat sales,” said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and CEO of Recreational Realty. “Our goal is to become the leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality, purpose-built recreational storage facilities, and the partnership with Centerbridge will accelerate our growth across the country as we build a national platform.”

“Centerbridge is excited to be partnering with WOJO and the team at Recreational Realty. The RV and boat storage business falls squarely within our investment themes, focused on the convergence of increasing experiential leisure trends driving an additional need for storage. Gary is an exceptional business leader and we look forward to working alongside him and the Recreational Realty team to help them build another successful real estate company,” said William Rahm, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate at Centerbridge. Matt Dabrowski, Managing Director at Centerbridge, added, “Recreational Realty has a compelling business model and a clear path to thrive in a growing industry. There is a tremendous need for secure and professionally managed storage options for recreational vehicles and boats. The Company’s product and value proposition is well positioned to address this demand.”

HaynesBoone acted as legal counsel to WOJO and the Company. Simpson Thatcher acted as legal counsel to Centerbridge.

About Recreational Realty

Recreational Realty acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. The company caters to the needs of the outdoor enthusiast by providing highly secure and professionally maintained facilities that provide superior customer service. www.recreational-realty.com.