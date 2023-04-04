Red Arts Capital appoints Murphy as operating partner and Pinto as senior associate

Based in Chicago, Red Arts is focused on supply chain and logistics-related businesses.

Red Arts Capital has named Mary Murphy as operating partner and Abishai Pinto as senior associate.

Murphy is a former senior director of managed logistics at BlueGrace Logistics. She is an ex-vice president of operations at Sleek Fleet.

Prior to joining Red Arts, Pinto was senior associate at Capital Southwest Corporation. He is also a former associate at Deerpath Capital Management LP.

“Red Arts Capital’s commitment to diversity and their genuine approach to it drew me to the firm,” said Murphy in a statement. “I was intrigued by Red Arts’ interesting work and commitment to diversity and growth. I’m excited to learn something outside of being an operator, expand my knowledge of private equity and private companies, and see these companies grow.”

