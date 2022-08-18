Red Arts Capital buys warehousing firm Partners Warehouse

This purchase follows on the heels of Red Arts' June acquisition of Coregistics, a contract packaging services provider.

Red Arts Capital has acquired Elwood, Illinois-based Partners Warehouse, a provider of warehousing and rail transloading services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Partners Warehouse is an ideal platform to execute on Red Arts’ value creation strategy in the warehousing and logistics space,” said Nick Antoine, co-founder, co-CEO and managing partner of Red Arts Capital, in a statement. “Our country is facing a significant shortage of warehousing capacity, with nearly one billion square feet of new industrial space needed by 2025 to keep up with extraordinary demand. We believe that Partners is well positioned to provide much-needed warehousing capacity as it continues to grow near Chicago’s highly strategic inland port.”

Amongst Red Arts Capital’s group of investors is world-renowned investor and billionaire, Mario Gabelli.

Red Arts Capital was formed in 2015 by Chad Strader and Nick Antoine. The firm specializes in private equity investments in supply chain and logistics-related businesses. Red Arts is based in Chicago.

