Red Dog-backed Mammoth Holdings appoints Gillam as chief people officer

Mammoth Holdings, which is backed by Red Dog Equity, has named Bethany Gillam as chief people officer.

Headquartered in Dallas, Mammoth Holdings is an express car wash platform.

Most recently, Gillam was vice president of human resources at Omni Hotels & Resorts.

In her new role at Mammoth, Gillam will oversee talent recruitment and development, compensation and benefits, and all other aspects of human resources.

“Bethany has a pivotal role in shaping our company culture,” said Mammoth CEO David Hoffmann in a statement. “She will have a razor focus on building a Mammoth workplace that is inclusive, supportive and assures personal and professional growth for all team members.”

Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002.

Red Dog Equity LLC invests in lower middle-market companies.