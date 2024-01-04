RedBird IMI invests in TV studio and film production company Media Res

The capital infusion will be used by Media Res for growth and to form new strategic partnerships.

Founded by Michael Ellenberg, Media Res’ credits include the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV hit “The Morning Show”

Ellenberg, who also serves as chairman of Media Res, is the former head of drama for HBO

In conjunction with the transaction, RedBird IMI CEO Jeff Zucker will join the Media Res board

RedBird IMI, a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, has made an investment in Media Res, a Los Angeles-based TV studio and film production company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by Media Res for growth and to form new strategic partnerships.

Founded by Michael Ellenberg, Media Res’ credits include the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV hit “The Morning Show.”

Ellenberg, who also serves as chairman of Media Res, is the former head of drama for HBO with credits that include “Big Little Lies,” “True Detective” and “Westworld.”

“It’s been thrilling to watch Michael’s ability to bring together the most creative minds in the business and develop innovative, commercially successful series for the new viewing landscape” said Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI in a statement. “Media Res was a natural partnership for us as we continue to expand our presence across all forms of scripted, unscripted and children’s entertainment as well as news and information.”

In conjunction with the investment, Zucker will join the board of Media Res.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole placement agent to Media Res on the transaction. Media Res is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Based in New York, RedBird Capital Partners is a private equity firm founded and led by Gerry Cardinale.

IMI is a global media company based in Abu Dhabi.

RedBird IMI is focused on investing in companies across news, media, entertainment, sports and live event verticals.