Regimen-backed Plastifab Industries acquires MoldPro

Plastifab Industries, a portfolio company of Regimen Equity Partners, has acquired MoldPro, an injection molded thermoplastic solutions provider based in Swanzey, New Hampshire. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, Plastifab is a manufacturer of extruded thermoplastic products for a wide range of industrial and commercial end-uses for customers across North America.

The acquisition is Plastifab’s second in the US in less than 12 months. Earlier this year, the company bought Marchel Industries, a Spartanburg, South Carolina-based plastic injection molding and machining company.

Adding MoldPro supports Plastifab’s efforts to diversify and enhance its service offerings, the company said in a statement. The deal strengthens Plastifab as a comprehensive plastics partner by expanding its market capabilities and growing its footprint in the injection molding space.

Ryan Antoniadis, Plastifab’s CEO, said, “As we welcome the talented team of MoldPro into the #Plastifam, we remain focused on our goal of providing unparalleled service and expanding our plastic capabilities to offer our customers a more comprehensive solution. This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our growing North American client base.”

Plastifab secured an investment from Regimen Equity Partners in 2016.

Regimen is a private equity firm specializing in the ownership transition of small to mid-sized Canadian organizations. It has offices in Vancouver and Toronto.