Renovus-backed Aretum snaps up federal consultant Artemis

Founded in 2010, Renovus invests in the lower middle market

Renovus targets the knowledge and talent industries

Aretum, which is backed by Renovus Capital Partners, has acquired McLean, Virginia-based Artemis Consulting Inc, a prime contractor to multiple federal agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Aretum is a provider of management consulting, mission support, and technology solutions.

“We are extremely excited about the complementary capabilities Artemis brings to the Aretum platform and firmly believe they will help Aretum break new ground and add value to its unique suite of solutions and services to the agencies it serves,” said Manan Shah, a partner at Renovus in a statement.

Founded in 2010, Renovus invests in the lower middle market. Renovus targets the knowledge and talent industries.