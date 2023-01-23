Renovus-backed ProfitOptics promotes Marlatt to CEO

Tony Pericle, who founded ProfitOptics in 2008, will transition to a newly created full-time role of executive chairman.

ProfitOptics, which is backed by Renovus Capital Partners, has promoted Geoff Marlatt to CEO.

Richmond, Virginia-based ProfitOptics is a software engineering and digital product development firm.

Marlatt joined ProfitOptics in 2019 as a partner and chief revenue officer. Tony Pericle, who founded ProfitOptics in 2008, will transition to a newly created full-time role of executive chairman.

Prior to ProfitOptics, Marlatt was a senior vice president at Owens & Minor, and earlier in his career he served in leadership roles at Fortune 500 firms McKesson, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson. He has also held leadership positions in early-stage technology growth companies, Centrimed, Global Healthcare Exchange and Novare Surgical.

“Since we met Geoff a year ago, we have been impressed by his dynamic and evolutionary leadership approach and are confident that he will lead the company well through its next iteration,” said Atif Gilani, founding partner of Renovus, in a statement. “We are excited for Tony to continue to serve as a pivotal executive within the company and look forward to working with Geoff, Tony, and the rest of the team as we execute on our collective organic and acquisitive growth plan in the growing software engineering market.”

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners invests in the knowledge and talent industries. Renovus manages over $1 billion across several investment vehicles.