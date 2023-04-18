Renovus Capital-backed Aretum buys federal administrative support services provider Miracle Systems

King & Spalding served as legal counsel to Renovus and Panum

Aretum, which is backed by Renovus Capital Partners, has acquired Arlington, Virginia-based Miracle Systems, a provider of administrative support services to more than 20 federal agencies domestically and internationally.

Miracle joins existing Renovus portfolio company Panum Telecom, LLC within Aretum, a provider of management consulting, mission support and technology solutions.

“The combination of Panum and Miracle under the Aretum umbrella is yet another step in our growing commitment to support the mission of government agencies with technology and management consulting services,” said Atif Gilani and Manan Shah, partners at Renovus Capital, in a statement. “We are confident that Aretum will bring technology-focused innovative solutions to support our customers while unlocking value for our investors and stakeholders.”

