Renovus Capital to buy HBR Consulting’s advisory business

In conjunction with the investment, HBR's Advisory business will separate and operate independently from the IT, managed services and Keno Kozie businesses.

Matt Sunderman, current president of HBR’s advisory business, will assume the role of HBR Consulting CEO

HBR co-founders Christopher Petrini-Poli and Nicholas Quil will transition their HBR Consulting day-to-day responsibilities to focus on the IT, managed services and Keno Kozie businesses, serving as executive chairman and CEO, respectively

Founded in 2010, Renovus invests in the knowledge and talent industries

Renovus Capital has agreed to acquire HBR Consulting’s advisory business. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the investment, HBR’s advisory business will separate and operate independently from the IT, managed services and Keno Kozie businesses.

Matt Sunderman, current president of HBR’s advisory business, will assume the role of HBR Consulting CEO.

“We’re looking forward to this next phase of our journey, which builds on our tremendous growth and further enables us to support the legal industry’s advancement,” said Sunderman in a statement. “Law firms and law departments are at a crossroads, facing a complex competitive environment, rapidly evolving talent landscape and emerging operational challenges. This growth investment will propel the HBR Consulting business forward to meet the industry’s increasingly pronounced strategic and operational needs.”

HBR co-founders Christopher Petrini-Poli and Nicholas Quil will transition their HBR Consulting day-to-day management responsibilities to focus on the IT, managed services and Keno Kozie businesses, serving as executive chairman and CEO, respectively. In addition, they will serve as advisors to the HBR Consulting board.

Founded in 2010, Renovus invests in the knowledge and talent industries.

Chicago-based HBR Consulting provides law firms and corporate law departments with strategic guidance, operational improvement, and technology solutions.

Keno Kozie Services LLC has been providing information technology design, service and support to leading law firms and legal departments since 1988.