Resurgens-backed Wellspring buys enterprise software firm Sopheon

Wellspring, which is backed by Resurgens Technology Partners, has acquired Sopheon, a Minneapolis-based provider of management software solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wellspring is a provider of technology transfer, IP management and management software solutions.

The combined company will be led by CEO Sean Downs.

“Sopheon has established itself as a market leader in Innovation Management, serving as a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading corporations by helping them execute and manage new product development, strategic governance, and digital transformation,” said Resurgens Managing Director Adi Filipovic in a statement. “The combination with Wellspring represents an exciting opportunity to create significant value for customers via an integrated offering across the innovation supply chain.”

Raymond James served as financial advisor to Wellspring and Resurgens on the deal.

Based in Atlanta, Resurgens Technology Partners invests in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses.