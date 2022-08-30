Resurgens invests in no-code software development platform Knack

The funding will be used to accelerate Knack's growth and to expand its team.

Resurgens Technology Partners has made an investment in Knack, a no-code software development platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Knack was founded in 2012 by web developers Brandon Griggs and Eric Katherman.

Also Derek Hutson is joining Knack as CEO while Knack Founder Brandon Griggs has been named chief technology officer. Hutson is the former CEO of Liquibase.

Wayne Williams, an industry veteran and operating partner at Resurgens, will join as chairman of Knack’s board.

“Proliferation of software across all verticals is undeniable,” said Resurgens Managing Director Adi Filipovic, in a statement. “No-code platforms such as Knack continue to remove barriers to creating powerful applications that address specific business objectives in a cost-effective manner, evident by over 65,000 applications built on Knack. The team is looking forward to playing a meaningful role in Knack’s growth and continuing to empower its users to build applications, manage data and grow their businesses more rapidly.”

This is the third recent infrastructure software platform investment by Resurgens. The Resurgens team plans to continue to invest heavily in the infrastructure software category, leveraging its deep domain expertise and bench of in-house expert operators.

Peak Technology Partners served as financial advisor to Knack.

Based in Atlanta, Resurgens invests in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses.