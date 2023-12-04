Resurgens Technology Partners buys health tech firm Valant Medical

Aeris Partners served as financial advisor to Valant and Gemspring while McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel

Valant was founded in 2005

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring has $3.5 billion of capital under management

Resurgens Technology Partners has acquired Valant Medical, a Seattle-based provider of SaaS-based electronic health record and practice management software for behavioral health providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Valant Medical was backed by Gemspring Capital.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to support Ram and the entire Valant team during this chapter of exceptional growth,” said Aron Grossman, a managing director at Gemspring in a statement. “We are proud of the significant progress the team has made and the essential role Valant continues to play in supporting behavioral health professionals nationwide. We believe the business is well positioned to build on its momentum and look forward to the Company’s continued success.”

