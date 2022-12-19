Retailer BloomChic secures investment from L Catterton

BloomChic was established in 2021

BloomChic’s team is based across Greater China and California

Founded in 1989, L Catterton targets consumer brands

L Catterton has made an investment in BloomChic, an online retailer of women’s plus size clothing. No financial terms were disclosed.

“BloomChic puts its customers at the center of everything it does,” commented Scott Chen, a managing partner of L Catterton in a statement. “This is evident not only from the range and quality of its products, but also the meaningful connections it has formed with customers and its culture of ensuring that the plus-size voice is heard. We look forward to partnering with its management team to deepen the brand’s presence in the market and create greater value for its customers.”

Currently, L Catterton is managing approximately $33 billion of capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Founded in 1989, L Catterton targets consumer brands.