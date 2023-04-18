Revelstoke-backed ClareMedica acquires primary care provider Plaza Medical Centers

ClareMedica is a provider of value-based primary care services for Medicare Advantage patients.

ClareMedica, a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners, has acquired Miami-based Plaza Medical Centers, a primary care provider for Medicare Advantage patients. No financial terms were disclosed.

ClareMedica is a provider of value-based primary care services for Medicare Advantage patients.

Plaza is ClareMedica’s largest acquisition since partnering with Revelstoke in February 2022.

“This acquisition nearly doubles the size of ClareMedica’s patient base to approximately ten thousand patients. We believe the combined organization is well-poised for success under the leadership of Ren and the ClareMedica team,” said Russell Cassella, managing partner at Revelstoke, in a statement

McGuireWoods LLP acted as legal counsel to Revelstoke and ClareMedica. Oppenheimer acted as financial advisor to Plaza while Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal counsel to Plaza.

Based in Denver, Revelstoke targets companies in the healthcare sector. Revelstoke has approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management.