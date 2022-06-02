Revelstoke-backed OrthoAlliance invests in OrthoNeuro

OrthoAlliance, which is backed by Revelstoke Capital, has made a "substantial investment" in OrthoNeuro, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

PRESS RELEASE

COLUMBUS – OrthoAlliance (OA), one of the country’s leading orthopedic management services organizations, has announced a new partnership with Columbus, Ohio based OrthoNeuro that will add 27 physicians and 10 locations to OA’s expanding network.

The partnership will enhance OrthoNeuro’s success and comprehensive approach to delivering high quality orthopedic and neurologic care to more patients throughout the Columbus area and Central Ohio.

“Throughout the 80 year history of OrthoNeuro we’ve had an insatiable curiosity of how best to care for our patients,” said Dr. Larry T. Todd. “We are now at that point where we see a need for collaboration. A need to join forces with other like-minded healthcare groups. To help us lead the way in innovation and research, and help maintain the gold standard of care that our patients have come to expect from OrthoNeuro, we feel we have found that in OrthoAlliance.”

“Over the past year we have been working diligently to assess whether this union was the best for all of us,” added Dr. Todd. “We feel we’ve made a great choice. We will now be the largest alliance of orthopedic practices in Ohio. We will adopt the best practices of all the orthopedic groups that are now a part of OrthoAlliance.”

Based in Cincinnati, OA is a management services organization formed in partnership with leading Midwest physician practices and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm. The company is building one of the country’s leading orthopedic management organizations, providing operations, marketing, and patient experience expertise and resources to partner practices working at the forefront of life-changing advances in orthopedics and sports medicine.

In just the last few years, OA has grown quickly to nearly 100 physicians and 1,300 employees.

“At OrthoAlliance, we continue to build a network of like-minded musculoskeletal experts who are passionate about our mission to provide patients instant access to high quality and low cost care.” said OA CEO Andy Blankemeyer. “We are proud to welcome OrthoNeuro to the OrthoAlliance family. Under this new partnership, OrthoNeuro physicians will continue to deliver their patients with the high quality care they have provided for over 50 years. We are excited about the future of our new partnership and the future of outpatient orthopedic medicine in the region.”

Patients will experience no changes in the doctors they trust or the services they rely on from OrthoNeuro. Patients will benefit from greater access to the latest surgical and medical advances as well as additional resources and investment as we move into the future.

“With this partnership, and OrthoAlliance’s proven track record, we will be able to expand while creating new career and development opportunities for our employees,” Dr. Todd said.

About OrthoAlliance

OrthoAlliance is a nationally leading patient-centered, physician-led management services organization that helps orthopaedic practices grow and thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape. Formed in partnership with leading Midwest physician practices and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm in 2019, OrthoAlliance’s partner practices feature nearly 100 physicians across all orthopaedics and sports medicine specialties. OrthoAlliance strives to attract the most talented physicians and staff and deliver the highest quality care in the industry.