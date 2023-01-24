ReviveHealth acquires virtual care services firm SwiftMD

As part of this transaction, Eir Partners has acquired a majority stake in ReviveHealth.

Eir Partners invests in health tech

Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and check sizes ranging from $15 million to $75 million

ReviveHealth, a health and integrated care company, has acquired SwiftMD, a virtual care services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“It is a massive opportunity and unmet need in the market to deliver a truly disruptive employee healthcare experience,” said Brett Carlson, a managing member at Eir Partners in a statement. “We can do much better in this country and we believe we have the leadership, solution set, and mission to execute on our ambitious vision.”

Based in Miami, Eir Partners invests in health tech.