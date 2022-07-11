Reynolds and Reynolds acquires Serent Capital-backed Motility Software

The Reynolds and Reynolds Company is a provider of automobile dealership software and services.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Companies has acquired Motility Software, a provider of dealer management software for specialty dealerships. No financial terms were disclosed.

Motility was backed by Serent Capital.

“Serent has been an exceptional partner to us and helped augment our offerings to customers and increase our growth rate,” said Brad Rogers, CEO of Motility Software, in a statement. “We are delighted to be joining the Reynolds family. Reynolds’ successful history is undeniable, and this positions us to leverage the advancements they’ve made in automotive and apply them to the specialty dealership market.”

For nearly 40 years, Motility provides dealer management software to over 7,000 users and nearly 600 rooftops in the specialty market. The company is headquartered in Maitland, Florida.

Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe.

Founded in 2008, Serent Capital is a leading lower-middle market private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth service and technology businesses.