Reynolds joins Gemspring as managing director

Prior to joining Gemspring, Reynolds was with The Riverside Company where he worked for nearly a decade.

Reynolds also worked at Veronis Suhler Stevenson

He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch

Gemspring invests in the middle market

Gemspring Capital has named Jay Reynolds as a managing director.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Reynolds was with The Riverside Company, where he worked for nearly a decade. While at Riverside, Reynolds was responsible for all aspects of the investment process, including sourcing, structuring and executing non-control investment opportunities, as well as post-investment collaboration with portfolio company management teams to implement growth plans.

Prior to Riverside, Reynolds worked at Veronis Suhler Stevenson, a lower middle market private equity firm. He began his career as an investment banking analyst in the Merrill Lynch’s media and telecommunications group where he worked on M&A, leveraged finance and equity capital transactions.

On this new appointment, Bret Wiener, managing partner of Gemspring Capital, said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Jay to the team. His entrepreneurial drive and deep experience partnering with founders further enhance our transaction execution and value creation capabilities.”

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Gemspring Capital currently has $1.5 billion of capital under management. The firm targets companies that have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial & insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software & tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors.