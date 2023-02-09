RF Investment Partners backs valet trash provider Ally Waste Service

RF Investment Partners backs domestic, lower-middle-market companies

Based in New York City, the firm was founded in 2017

RF Investment Partners has made an investment in Phoenix, Arizona-based Ally Waste Service, a valet trash and recycling provider for multi-family housing communities, student housing, and senior living facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Ally Waste has earned a reputation for providing a higher level of differentiated service to its customers, supported by a sophisticated backend that has the ability to supply reliable analytics and metrics,” said RF co-founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler, in a statement. “We are thrilled to get involved in this rapidly growing sector and support the outstanding team at Ally Waste with significant additional capital to leverage growth opportunities.”

James Crawley serves as CEO of Ally Waste.

