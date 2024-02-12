RFE Investment-backed ZRG and TurnkeyZRG appoints King as managing director for PE and sports groups

Based in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, ZRG is a global talent firm and TurnkeyZRG is its sports, entertainment and media division.

ZRG and TurnkeyZRG, both of which are backed by RFE Investment Partners, has hired Billy King as managing director in the private equity group and the sports group.

Based in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, ZRG is a global talent firm and TurnkeyZRG is its sports, entertainment and media division.

King served as general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers from 1998-2003 and president and general manager from 2003-2007 and the Nets from 2010-2016. Prior to becoming the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, King served as an assistant coach of the Indiana Pacers for four seasons. He was also an assistant coach at Illinois State University from 1989-1993 before joining the professional ranks.

“We are thrilled to have Billy participate in the private equity team at ZRG. His combination of sports and business expertise coupled with his incredible professional network will allow us to continue to drive opportunities to help our private equity clients leverage talent to drive value across their portfolios,” said Rich Herman, managing partner and global private equity practice leader, ZRG Partners in a statement.

