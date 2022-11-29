Ridgemont-backed Sparus acquires United Locating Services

Sparus is a provider of outsourced field and professional services for utility and industrial customers.

Based in Charlotte, Ridgemont Equity Partners invests in middle-market companies

Ridgemont targets the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors

Sparus, a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, has acquired Montana-based United Locating Services, an underground utility locating and damage prevention service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sparus is a provider of outsourced field and professional services for utility and industrial customers.

On the deal, Ryan Jack, a partner at Ridgemont Equity Partners, said in a statement, “The combination of Sparus and ULS is a highly strategic transaction for both organizations. The combined company has expanded capabilities, technical talent, and resources to help its customers protect, maintain, and upgrade their mission-critical infrastructure. With the addition of ULS, Sparus is well positioned to drive continued growth as a leading provider of end-to-end utility and infrastructure services.”

Based in Charlotte, Ridgemont Equity Partners invests in middle-market companies. Ridgemont targets the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors.