Rite Aid auctions postponed; LFM finds opportunities in US-based manufacturing of circuit boards

Today we are highlighting private equity’s interest in the manufacture of semiconductors. Increasing demand for semiconductors in this era of AI and cloud computing, plus tailwinds from onshoring trends and government funding are all whetting PE’s appetite for the sector.

I spoke with Steve Cook, LFM Capital’s executive managing director, whose firm invested recently in SisTech Manufacturing, a producer of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Next up, bankrupt pharmacy operator Rite Aid has postponed an auction for its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business, Elixir Rx Solutions. PE firms may be among the bidders.

And finally, I’ve got a preview of an exciting event next Spring that you won’t want to miss.

Semiconductors

Tailwinds from onshoring trends for electronics manufacturing in the US attracted LFM Capital to invest in SisTech Manufacturing, Steve Cook, LFM’s executive managing director, told me earlier this week.

SisTech is a producer of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA) based in Bend, Oregon. It manufactures PCBAs for defense, aerospace, industrial and consumer applications. LFM Capital is based in Nashville.

Onshoring, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic, shifted the decades-long trend of relying on foreign producers for certain products, including electronics.

During the pandemic, manufacturers and other consumers who relied on offshore suppliers had their businesses disrupted as the world grappled with the snarled global supply chain. That opened up opportunities for many investors.

“A lot of printed circuit board assembly had moved offshore but we have seen, probably over the last six or seven years, a trend towards moving manufacturing back to the US,” said Cook.

The onshoring trend is supported by a few pillars, from an economic standpoint, geopolitical tensions, to government support through financial and legislative intervention. Circuit boards are increasingly in demand as cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis, come to market.

“I think with the Chips Act, what we are seeing with China, and what happened in Ukraine, there has been a collective realization that it is really important to have this capability in our country,” he added.

The Chips Act, which allocates about $280 billion to boost the domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, was signed into law last year by President Biden.

Earlier, PE Hub rounded up these four deals on private equity firms investing in the semiconductor space, targeting the aerospace and defense markets.

Still in the works

Bankrupt pharmacy operator Rite Aid has postponed an auction for its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business, Elixir Rx Solutions, writes my colleague Michael Schoeck. Originally scheduled for November 20, the auction has been delayed until December 21, the same date as an auction for Rite Aid’s retail stores.

As Michael reported previously, private equity firms may be among the bidders.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 15, Rite Aid initially set a November 16 deadline for bids to challenge the stalking horse bidder, MedImpact Healthcare Systems, which had offered $575 million for the PBM assets.

Following a November 21 court hearing in the US Bankruptcy Court in Trenton, New Jersey, Rite Aid attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis filed a notice of the continuation of the sale processes for the PBM and the stores.

The revised schedule calls for MedImpact to formally file its stalking horse bid for Elixir by December 13. Competitive bids for the PBM business and retail stores must be received by December 18, with auctions scheduled for December 21 for both sets of assets at the law firm’s New York office. The company and potential buyers would seek court approval at a January 9, 2024 sale hearing.

