Rite Aid PBM biz may attract PE bidders; CORE Industrial wraps up packaging deal as sector recovers

As PE Hub predicted recently, deals involving consumer packaging are making a comeback.

While the surge in online shopping during the pandemic fueled demand for consumer packaging, the sector saw a slowdown in deals earlier in the year, just like the overall M&A market. But we’re seeing signs that activity is picking up.

CORE Industrial Partners announced a new investment in a packaging provider this morning. I’ve got the details below.

Moving forward and switching sectors, the Elixir Rx Solutions pharmacy benefit manager business of bankrupt Rite Aid is expected to attract mid-market private equity interest via an auction later in November. PE Hub analyzes the business and explain why a PE buyer might be what the doctor ordered.

And I recently moderated a sponsored roundtable on Women in Private Equity, and I’ll share some insights from the conversation.

Let’s start with the deal of the day.

Wrap it up

CORE Industrial Partners just unveiled an investment in Century Box, a Methuen, Massachusetts-based provider of folding cartons for store-brand food and consumer products.

“Century Box’s comprehensive suite of folding carton manufacturing capabilities, attractive end market exposure and customer-oriented approach collectively form a compelling foundation for a new investment,” said Frank Papa, senior partner at CORE, in a statement.

In October, PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke with Brian Flynn, co-head of packaging M&A at Chicago-based investment bank William Blair, about dealmaking in the sector. The bank recently published a report on the packaging market, outlining the sector’s M&A slowdown in the first half of the year due to lingering supply chain effects from the pandemic and rising interest rates.

However, as companies burn through excess stock, their outlooks have improved, which could portend more deal activity into 2024.

“As we look forward, what we’re seeing is the destocking starting to flatten out,” Flynn told Rafael. “From here until the first half of next year, we will start to see companies be able to provide several months in a row of sustained earnings and allowing investors to feel comfortable that this EBITDA that we’re going to market with is sustainable.

“When you think about 2024, we see a thawing in the packaging M&A market with the expectation of more activity year-over-year,” Flynn said.

Going once, going twice ….

The Elixir Rx Solutions pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business of bankrupt Rite Aid is expected to attract mid-market private equity interest via a November 20 auction, said Nathan Ray, head of healthcare and life sciences M&A for West Monroe Partners, a Chicago-based digital services firm.

Potential PE bidders may be willing to offer a premium above the current stalking horse bid of $575 million from privately held MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Ray told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

Elixir has $1.9 billion in annual revenue and serves 1.5 million retail customers throughout the country.

The most likely winner of the assets may be a PE-backed mid-market PBM company in a merger of equals, Ray explained. He defined mid-market PBM as those generating annual revenue between $1 billion and $5 billion.

Mid-market buyers like MedImpact are less likely to pose regulatory concerns. MedImpact is at “the right level where the addition of Rite Aid’s PBM business would not create regulatory scrutiny,” Ray told Michael.

MedImpact made the $575 million stalking horse bid for Elixir as part of Rite Aid’s October 15 Chapter 11 filing, subject to court approval. Having the baseline offer from MedImpact could entice bidders for the Elixir assets to bid upwards of $1 billion or more, Ray said.

PE Hub has identified several PE sponsors with PBM portfolio companies, including Towerbrook Capital Partners (Maxor National Pharmacy Services), Water Street Healthcare Partners (Southern Scripts), Nautic Partners (EmpiRx) and Court Square (Integrated Prescription Management).

To participate in the Elixir PBM non-core asset sale, bidders have a November 16 final bid deadline to participate in a November 20 auction.

For more details, read Michael’s Deep Dive. And we’ll continue to watch this one closely.

Note: Rite Aid and Court Square declined to comment. MedImpact, Towerbrook, Water Street and Nautic did not respond to requests for comment.

Who run the world? Girls

PE Hub and Buyouts recently hosted our inaugural Women in Private Equity roundtable sponsored by Withum, Vista Equity Partners, Grafine Partners and Harbourview Equity Partners.

I moderated the discussion, which included Sherrese Clarke Soares of HarbourView Equity Partners, Lauren Dillard of Vista Equity Partners, Elizabeth Weymouth of Grafine Partners, and Amanda McKenna of Withum.

We talked about a wide variety of topics, including what it takes for women to thrive in private equity, and how mentors, company culture and other initiatives can support the recruitment and retention of women for the ­industry.

On the topic of diverse deal teams, Clark Soares weighed in.

“We invest in everything from heavy metal to R&B,” said Soares in the roundtable. “I think it is important as an allocator at the fund level and at the direct investing level to make sure there is diversification in your portfolios to ensure balanced risk and optimized returns, so why wouldn’t you apply the same strategy to your team?”

Just last week, HarbourView announced it picked up the rights to music from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac and Pat Benatar.

Check out the full roundtable here.

