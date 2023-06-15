RiverGlade-backed Dynamic Access buys I.V. Nurse Consultants

- Susanne Doppke is the founder and owner of IVNC
- RiverGlade Capital invests in lower middle market healthcare companies
Dynamic Access, which is backed by RiverGlade Capital, has acquired Seattle-based I.V. Nurse Consultants, a provider of IV services.
Based in Dallas, Dynamic is a provider of vascular access insertion services.
Susanne Doppke is the founder and owner of IVNC.
On the deal, Peter Harris, CEO & president of Dynamic, said in a statement, “IVNC has a long tradition of clinical excellence and dedication to a strong culture of putting patients first. We genuinely welcome the clients, nurses and staff of IVNC to our Dynamic family.”
RiverGlade Capital invests in lower middle market healthcare companies.