RiverGlade-backed Dynamic Access buys I.V. Nurse Consultants

Based in Dallas, Dynamic is a provider of vascular access insertion services.

Susanne Doppke is the founder and owner of IVNC

RiverGlade Capital invests in lower middle market healthcare companies

Dynamic Access, which is backed by RiverGlade Capital, has acquired Seattle-based I.V. Nurse Consultants, a provider of IV services.

On the deal, Peter Harris, CEO & president of Dynamic, said in a statement, “IVNC has a long tradition of clinical excellence and dedication to a strong culture of putting patients first. We genuinely welcome the clients, nurses and staff of IVNC to our Dynamic family.”

